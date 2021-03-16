site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Sent to AHL affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Mandolese was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Mandolese was on hand as an emergency option for Monday's game versus Vancouver, but he'll head back to the minors for the time being.
