Mandolese inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Mandolese played in the AHL, ECHL and NHL during the 2022-23 season. He posted a mark of 1-2-0 with a 3.29 GAA and a .916 save percentage in three outings for Ottawa last year. Mandolese spent the majority of his time with AHL Belleville, going 6-8-3 with a 3.33 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 17 appearances. The 22-year-old netminder is likely to begin the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.