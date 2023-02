Mandolese stopped 46 of 48 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders.

Mandolese was superb in his first NHL game, allowing just two goals on 48 shots before blanking the Islanders in the shootout. The 22-year-old netminder could see more opportunities moving forward with Cam Talbot (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (knee) both on the IR. Mandolese certainly played well enough to split starting duties with Mads Sogaard for the time being.