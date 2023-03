Mandolese will get the starting nod in Calgary on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Mandolese has allowed just five goals on 80 shots in two career NHL games, including a 46-save win against the Islanders on Feb. 14. The 22-year-old should stay with the Senators for the next few weeks while Cam Talbot (lower body) is out. Mandolese has posted a 3.32 GAA and an .889 save percentage with AHL Belleville.