Mandolese was added to Ottawa's taxi squad Friday.
Mandolese will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens. The 2018 sixth-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Added to taxi squad•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Placed on taxi squad•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Senators' Kevin Mandolese: Joins taxi squad•