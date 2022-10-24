Mandolese was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday, per CapFriendly
According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Mandolese may occupy the backup role Monday night behind Magnus Hellberg against Dallas due to the uncertain status of Anton Forsberg.
