Rubins signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday.
Rubins made three appearances for the Maple Leafs and added 11 points in 58 games with AHL Toronto last year. He also represented Latvia at the World Championship and in Olympic qualifying games. The defenseman projects as a depth option for the Senators this year.
