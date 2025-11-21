MacDermid was a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Ducks and has suited up just eight times in 20 games to begin the season.

MacDermid's role is to be an enforcer, but with toughness throughout the lineup, the Senators don't need him to dress every game. He's at 16 PIM, eight hits, four blocked shots, two shots on net and a minus-3 rating through his eight appearances. MacDermid is averaging just 4:25 of ice time, so even when he plays, he's unlikely to put up offense.