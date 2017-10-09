Senators' Kyle Turris: Dismisses contract rumors

Turris shrugged off talk that he'll be traded during the season because he's in the final year of his contract, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

The sticking point appears to be the length of a deal, as the Citizen reported that the Senators don't want to go past six years, while Turris' agent wants seven years. Turris hasn't yet registered a point in two games, but he remains in a good situation in Ottawa. If he's able to ignore the speculation, he should start to produce on the Senators' swing through Western Canada.