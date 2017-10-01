Senators' Kyle Turris: Finds twine on man advantage
Turris potted a power-play goal Saturday in a 9-2 preseason road loss to the Canadiens.
Patience paid off, as No. 7 stayed with the play in front of the net and drove in a Chris Wideman rebound for his second goal of the preseason. Turris has accumulated 311 points (133 goals, 178 assists) in 533 career contests. He's a smooth operator in all three zones and can dangle with the best of them. View him as a quality No. 2 or 3 fantasy center.
