Senators' Kyle Turris: Heading into preseason finale in good form

Turris has registered a goal and an assist through two games heading into Ottawa's preseason finale Saturday against Montreal.

With Derick Brassard's (shoulder) status for the regular season up in the air, it's important that Turris is in good form to start the campaign. When healthy, Turris has established himself as a reliable scorer and is coming off a career-high, 27-goal campaign last year. With a number of capable wingers to flank him, the 28-year-old pivot projects to have another solid fantasy showing in 2017-18.