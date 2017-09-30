Senators' Kyle Turris: Heading into preseason finale in good form
Turris has registered a goal and an assist through two games heading into Ottawa's preseason finale Saturday against Montreal.
With Derick Brassard's (shoulder) status for the regular season up in the air, it's important that Turris is in good form to start the campaign. When healthy, Turris has established himself as a reliable scorer and is coming off a career-high, 27-goal campaign last year. With a number of capable wingers to flank him, the 28-year-old pivot projects to have another solid fantasy showing in 2017-18.
More News
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Posts two points in Game 3 win•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Nets game-winning goal in overtime•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Nets team's lone goal in Game 4•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Will sit out finale•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Might be rested for Sunday's game•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Marks scoresheet three times•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...