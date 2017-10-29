Senators' Kyle Turris: In doubt for Monday
Turris (illness) is unlikely to play Monday against Montreal.
Ottawa's No. 1 centerman has already missed the team's last two games, and though he's doubtful Monday, he was able to practice Sunday while wearing a non-contact jersey. Whether or not Turris is able to take part in Monday's morning skate -- and whether it's with contact or not -- will be a good indicator of his chances to face Montreal.
More News
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Set to miss next two outings•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Out Thursday with illness•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Thriving in infancy of new season•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Dismisses contract rumors•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Heading into preseason finale in good form•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...