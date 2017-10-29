Senators' Kyle Turris: In doubt for Monday

Turris (illness) is unlikely to play Monday against Montreal.

Ottawa's No. 1 centerman has already missed the team's last two games, and though he's doubtful Monday, he was able to practice Sunday while wearing a non-contact jersey. Whether or not Turris is able to take part in Monday's morning skate -- and whether it's with contact or not -- will be a good indicator of his chances to face Montreal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories