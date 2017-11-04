Senators' Kyle Turris: Nearly dealt to Preds
Turris was almost traded to the Predators in a three-team deal that fell through Friday, theScore.com reports. Colorado center Matt Duchene was expected to go to Ottawa and several draft picks and prospects were also believed to have been included in the rumored blockbuster.
While Turris' eight points -- three goals -- through 10 games this season stand out, he's also squeezed the offense into just four games. Still, it's surprising to see his name pop up in trade rumors. After all, the 28-year-old center recorded a career-high 27 goals last year, and he's established himself as a key cog for the Sens. It might have been more contract related than anything, though. Turris is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will likely be looking for a raise on his current $3.5 million deal.
