Senators' Kyle Turris: Out Thursday with illness

Turris will not play Thursday as the Senators deal with illness going through their locker room, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

The Senators really can't catch a break with missing players, as Turris now joins Bobby Ryan (finger) on the sideline. The good news is that he shouldn't miss more than this week's games, but his owners should make sure they have someone to plug in their lineup for Thursday and Friday.

