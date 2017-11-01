Senators' Kyle Turris: Ready to return

Turris (illness) has declared himself fit to play in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The Senators will gladly accept this positive development, as the team has lost three of its past four games and were shellacked 8-3 by the Canadiens the last time out. Turris has provided his fantasy owners with three goals and five assists through nine games this season, so he'll be well worth reactivating in virtual settings.