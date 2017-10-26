Senators' Kyle Turris: Set to miss next two outings
Turris (illness) will not be available for either of the Senators' next two games, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Turris is apparently dealing with a viral infection which will keep him sidelined. It's unclear whether the center's condition will clear up in time for Monday's matchup with Montreal. In the meantime, Ottawa has called up Filip Chlapik and Max McCormick, who will slot into the fourth line, in addition to suiting up seven defensemen versus Philadelphia on Thursday.
