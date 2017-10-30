Senators' Kyle Turris: Sitting Monday

Turris (illness) won't play Monday against Montreal.

Turris was already a doubt entering Monday, so the announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. That being said, Turris was able to skate for the second straight day and head coach Guy Boucher said that the player was feeling better. The Sens will be hoping to have Turris and his eight points in the lineup Thursday against Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories