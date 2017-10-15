Senators' Kyle Turris: Thriving in infancy of new season

Turris collected two goals -- including a power-play tally -- on top of an assist in Saturday's 6-1 thrashing of the host Oilers.

The 28-year-old center is off to a blazing start, as he has five helpers in as many games and two more goals to boot. He won't be able to sustain his 4:53 of man-advantage ice time, but he's already collected three points in that special teams situation and Turris could reach even greater heights when two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson (foot) ultimately returns from injury.