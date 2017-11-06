Senators' Kyle Turris: Traded to Nashville
Turris was traded to Nashville and signed a six-year $36 million deal Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Nashville has cemented their center depth in their top-six forward core, as Turris and Ryan Johansen are now both locked in for the long term. Turris has shown he can be a strong two-way player, as he's already recorded nine points in 11 games to start the year after posting 55 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 season, and shown excellent defensive vision on the back-check. The 28-year-old will likely slot into the second line with Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith, and should continue to see power-play time on his new team as well.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...