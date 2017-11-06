Senators' Kyle Turris: Traded to Nashville

Turris was traded to Nashville and signed a six-year $36 million deal Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nashville has cemented their center depth in their top-six forward core, as Turris and Ryan Johansen are now both locked in for the long term. Turris has shown he can be a strong two-way player, as he's already recorded nine points in 11 games to start the year after posting 55 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 season, and shown excellent defensive vision on the back-check. The 28-year-old will likely slot into the second line with Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith, and should continue to see power-play time on his new team as well.