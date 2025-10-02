Head coach Travis Green said Thursday that he hopes Eller (abdomen) will be able to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against the Canadiens, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Eller has already been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Blues, but he could have an opportunity to suit up for the Senators ahead of the regular season. Eller has spent training camp recovering from minor abdominal surgery, but he's been trending in the right direction and appears to be in the mix to be available for the start of the regular season.