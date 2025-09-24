Eller (abdomen) told reporters Wednesday that he is no longer in pain and is close to 100 percent, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Eller noted that he is a little behind the team in general in terms of playing readiness. It's still possible the 36-year-old center will be able to be ready for the start of the regular season. Eller underwent the surgery prior to training camp at an unspecified time to address an injury he sustained last November.