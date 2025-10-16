Eller scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

Eller found the twine in the third period to pull the Senators within a goal, but the Sabres were able to right the ship with two tallies in a span of 1:02 after he scored. This was Eller's first point in four outings with the Senators. He's added four shots on net, seven hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while filling a bottom-six role. As more of a defensive center, he's not a particularly strong option in most fantasy formats.