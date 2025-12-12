Eller (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Senators' road trip that concludes Monday in Winnipeg, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eller suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, and head coach Travis Green said Friday that the 36-year-old will be out "a little while." It's not yet clear whether Eller will be available when the Senators return home Thursday against the Penguins.