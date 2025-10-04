Eller (abdomen) will suit up for Saturday's preseason game versus the Canadiens, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Eller has been brought along slowly in training camp while recovering from abdominal surgery. He was targeting Saturday for his return and will be available for the beginning of the regular season.. However, it's unclear if the 36-year-old will be an everyday option for the Senators this campaign, especially after missing so much of camp, but he should contend for bottom-six minutes.