Eller notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The helper was Eller's first point in five games since he returned from a broken foot. The 36-year-old center continues to occupy a bottom-six role, which has led to limited chances on offense. He's at seven points, 27 shots on net, 25 hits and 21 blocked shots through 33 appearances -- most fantasy managers can find better production on the waiver wire.