Eller landed a one-year, $1.25 million contract from Ottawa on Tuesday.

Eller started the 2024-25 campaign with the Penguins before being traded back to the Capitals. Overall, the veteran center played in 80 regular-season contests while racking up 10 goals and 12 helpers. The Senators have decent center depth, which means Eller could find himself filling a fourth-line role unless the team opts to move Dylan Cozens or Shane Pinto to the wing.