Eller (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Ducks, signaling that he'll be available.

Head coach Travis Green indicated Wednesday that Eller would be unavailable for Thursday's matchup, but the 36-year-old is now slated to suit up, while Ridly Greig (undisclosed) will be sidelined. Eller is in the midst of a seven-game pointless streak in which he's recorded six blocked shots and five hits while averaging 11:39 of ice time.