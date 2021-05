Thomson was elevated to the taxi squad Wednesday.

With Thomas Chabot (upper body) and Josh Brown (foot) both expected to miss out Wednesday, Thomson could challenge Olle Alsing or Jacob Bernard-Docker for a spot in the lineup. After making the jump to North America, the 20-year-old Thomson registered one goal and 11 assists in 30 contests for AHL Belleville. The 2019 first-round pick could be in the mix for a regular spot in the lineup heading into the 2021-22 campaign.