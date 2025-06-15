Thomson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators to return to North America, the team announced Sunday.

Thomson spent last season in the SHL with Malmo, scoring 17 goals and adding 12 assists in 50 games, but is now on his way back to North America. The 24-year-old has played 18 games in the NHL with five assists to his name, but none since the 2022-23 season. The 2019 first-round pick will look to crack a crowded Senators blue line with six players already under contract, not including him.