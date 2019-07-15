Senators' Lassi Thomson: Inks entry-level deal
Thomson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Thomson impressed last season, as he racked up 41 points in 63 games with WHL Kelowna. Instead of continuing to play juniors, the 18-year-old will return to his native Finland to play for the Ilves senior team next year after having come up through the youth program. If he can hold his own in Finland's elite league, the blueliner might be a candidate to link up with the Senators following the end of Ilves' 2019-20 campaign.
