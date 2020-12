Thomson's loan stint with Ilves has ended and he will travel to Ottawa for training camp, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Thomson saw action in 18 games for Ilves in which he registered two assists and four PIM. The 20-year-old blueliner figures to get an extended look during training camp but is unlikely to crack the 23-man, though the club could opt to keep him around until he reaches the nine-game threshold for burning a year of his entry-level deal.