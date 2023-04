Merilainen stopped 34 of 37 shots in the Senators' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

In his NHL debut, Merilainen started off shaky, allowing two goals in the first period. He would settle in the rest of the game before allowing the eventual game-winner in overtime. The Finnish netminder should remain the backup to Cam Talbot until Mads Sogaard is ready to return.