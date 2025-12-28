Merilainen made 10 saves in relief in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs. He allowed four goals.

The Sens faced an aggressive Toronto squad out to prove that the firing of assistant coach, Marc Savard was the antidote to that team's offensive malaise. Merilainen is 1-5-0 in his last six starts with 18 goals allowed. His future is brighter than his redraft value right now.