Merilainen was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Joonas Korpisalo was unable to start Friday due to an illness. Merilainen is 7-6-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 16 AHL appearances this season. The Senators are quite high on the 20-year-old Finnish netminder -- selecting him in the third round of the 2020 Draft.