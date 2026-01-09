Merilainen allowed three goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Merilainen was initially pulled after giving up a goal to Cale Makar at 2:35 of the second period. That stood as the game-winner, but after Mads Sogaard gave up five goals in the middle frame, Merilainen returned to crease in the third and finished the contest. The Senators are in an untenable position in goal while Linus Ullmark (personal) is away from the team. Merilainen has allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings and is now 6-9-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 16 appearances. The Senators return home Saturday for another tough matchup against the Panthers.