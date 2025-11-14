Merilainen stopped 18 of 21 shots in Thursday's win over the Bruins.

Merilainen posted an .857 save percentage, and while that was a step in the wrong direction compared to his recent two outings, it was enough to earn the win thanks to the support provided by the offense. Merilainen has won each of his last five starts, going 3-0-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage over that span.