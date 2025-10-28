Merilainen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Merilainen was beaten at the 3:06 mark of the first period and with 10 seconds left in the final frame. However, Ottawa scored seven unanswered goals in between, meaning the 23-year-old was able to clinch his first win of the season. Merilainen is firmly entrenched as the backup behind Linus Ullmark, however, so he's not expected to carry a ton of fantasy upside any time soon. His value will probably be matchup-based until further notice.