Merilainen will defend the road cage Tuesday versus the Rangers, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Merilainen had his worst outing of the season Saturday, conceding five goals on 28 shots, but he still came out with a win in a high-scoring affair against Boston. The Finnish netminder has only lost twice in regulation through nine outings in 2024-25, turning in two shutouts over those appearances. The Rangers are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal on Sunday.