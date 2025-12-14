Merilainen made 22 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

The 23-year-old netminder had little chance on the two pucks that got past him in the second period, one on a Wild power play, but Merilainen got faked out late in the third period by Marcus Johansson, leaving him way out of position for a sharp-angle game-winner by Joel Eriksson Ek. Merilainen has lost four straight starts since Nov. 24, giving up 12 goals on 105 shots (.886 save percentage) over that stretch.