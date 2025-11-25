Merilainen allowed two goals on 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Both goals allowed came in the third period, as Warren Foegele and Brandt Clarke (on the power play) were able to get pucks past Merilainen. The 23-year-old goalie took just his second loss of the season (3-2-0), but he's allowed only two goals in three of his five outings. He's maintained a 3.24 GAA and an .875 save percentage on the year, numbers skewed by the seven-goal mishap in his season debut versus the Sabres on Oct. 15. Merilainen won't get a lot of chances to play, as Linus Ullmark has done fairly well in a starting role this season. The Senators reach the midpoint of their current seven-game road trip when they visit the Golden Knights on Wednesday.