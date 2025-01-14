Merilainen will defend the road cage Tuesday versus the Islanders, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

After conceding four goals in a loss to Dallas in his first start in January, Merilainen has won back-to-back games, including a 29-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Islanders are tied for 26th in the league with 2.67 goals per game, but they've played better recently, having gone 3-0-0 on their most recent road trip.