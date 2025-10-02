default-cbs-image
Merilainen will defend the road crease during Thursday's preseason game against the Blues, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Merilainen is slated to play the full game in what will likely be his final tune-up ahead of the regular season. Once the 2025-26 campaign begins, Merilainen is expected to serve as Linus Ullmark's backup.

