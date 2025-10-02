Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Drawing start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen will defend the road crease during Thursday's preseason game against the Blues, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Merilainen is slated to play the full game in what will likely be his final tune-up ahead of the regular season. Once the 2025-26 campaign begins, Merilainen is expected to serve as Linus Ullmark's backup.
More News
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Canadiens•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Inks one-year contract•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Summoned from minors•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Returns to minors•
-
Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Brought up from minors•