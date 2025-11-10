Merilainen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Merilainen has now won two of his three outings at the NHL level this season. The 23-year-old has served as Linus Ullmark's backup, which hasn't led to much playing time, though Ullmark isn't exactly dominating between the pipes. Merilainen has allowed 11 goals on 85 shots, but seven of those goals against came in his season debut. He was sharp in a 12-game sample last year and can be an effective goalie in the right matchups. The Senators don't have a back-to-back ahead, so there's no telling when Merilainen's next NHL start could be.