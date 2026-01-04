Merilainen stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Merilainen was beaten in the first and third periods, but the offense provided him enough support to cruise to an easy win. This was Merilainen's second straight victory, but even more importantly, he snapped a streak of seven outings in which he hadn't posted a save percentage of .900 or higher. Expect the 23-year-old to remain as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender as long as Linus Ullmark (personal) remains away from the team.