Merilainen is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Merilainen stopped 12 of 14 shots in 36:39 of ice time last Sunday and was charged for the loss in the 3-1 defeat to Edmonton. He also has turned aside 21 of 25 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver this campaign. The Wild have an impressive 22-10-4 record, though they are middling in terms of goals per game, tying for 20th with 2.94.