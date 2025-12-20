Senators' Leevi Merilainen: Facing Blackhawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merilainen will get the starting nod at home versus Chicago on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Merilainen will try and snap a four-game losing streak against the Blackhawks, who are 5-10-3 in their last 17 games. Merilainen is 3-5-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .877 save percentage over eight games this season. Chicago is tied with Vancouver for 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per contest.
