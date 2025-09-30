Merilainen will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old netminder posted a record of 8-3-1 with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 12 regular-season appearances with Ottawa in 2024-25. Merilainen will enter the 2025-26 campaign as Linus Ullmark's backup.