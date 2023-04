Merilainen will be between the visiting pipes in Florida on Thursday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Merilainen made his NHL debut Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina, stopping 34 shots. The Senators are on the verge of elimination in the Eastern Conference and are looking towards the future by playing Merilainen against the Panthers. Florida is fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.49 goals per game.