Merilainen will be between the visiting pipes in Minnesota on Saturday, according to Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Merilainen will try and snap a three-game losing streak. He has sat on the bench in favor of Linus Ullmark for three straight games and will get his chance to redeem himself against the Wild, who will be missing newly-acquired Quinn Hughes from their lineup. Merilainen is 3-4-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .876 save percentage across seven games this season. The Wild are 24th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.81 goals per game.