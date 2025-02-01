Merilainen will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Merilainen was outstanding Sunday, stopping 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Utah. The victory gave Merilainen a 7-3-1 record to go with a 2.19 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Wild are averaging 2.94 goals per game, 16th in the NHL.